Maggie (MAG) Price Down 0% This Week

Maggie (CURRENCY:MAG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Maggie has a total market cap of $0.00 and $247.00 worth of Maggie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maggie has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Maggie token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Rfinex, OKEx and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maggie alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.02349031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00010967 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000548 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000620 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 181.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00002089 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00001220 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Maggie Token Profile

Maggie (CRYPTO:MAG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Maggie’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. Maggie’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Maggie is maggie.vip

Maggie Token Trading

Maggie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maggie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maggie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maggie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maggie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maggie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.