Macy’s (M) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Macy’s have plunged and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock slid following dismal holiday sales results that coincides with the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. Although, the company posted positive comps during the final quarter, results failed to live up to expectations. Moreover, net sales fell from the year-ago period. We also note that gross margin remained under pressure owing to inventory clearing. Apart from these the company’s fiscal 2019 view does not inspire much. Nevertheless, to improve productivity Macy’s has undertaken restructuring actions. The company highlighted that going forward it will embark on Backstage, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup, Loyalty Program, Growth150 stores, ‘mobile first’ strategy and Destination Businesses to drive growth. The company also remains focused on price, merchandising, private label brands and omnichannel capabilities.”

Get Macy's alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Macy’s from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NYSE M opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,205,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,597 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 224.4% during the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.