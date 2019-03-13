Macy’s Inc (M) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Macy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of M opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

