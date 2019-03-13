Machinecoin (MAC) Price Down 92.8% Over Last Week

Machinecoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Machinecoin has traded down 92.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Machinecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Machinecoin has a market cap of $9,759.00 and $0.00 worth of Machinecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Machinecoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000350 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005354 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Machinecoin Profile

Machinecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Machinecoin’s total supply is 21,435,250 coins. Machinecoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Machinecoin is machinecoin.io . The Reddit community for Machinecoin is /r/Machinecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Machinecoin

Machinecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Machinecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Machinecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Machinecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Machinecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Machinecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.