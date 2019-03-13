Luxfer (LXFR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,668,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 791% from the previous session’s volume of 187,264 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $17.97.

The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. FMR LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,862,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $17,843,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 86.5% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 769,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 356,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Luxfer by 108.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 167,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/luxfer-lxfr-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.