Luxfer (LXFR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,668,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 791% from the previous session’s volume of 187,264 shares.The stock last traded at $20.68 and had previously closed at $17.97.
The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.00 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 22.73%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Luxfer Company Profile (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
