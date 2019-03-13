Luxfer (LXFR) Posts Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.83-1.83 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,862,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,125 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,843,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 769,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 356,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 167,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 736,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

