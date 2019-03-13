Luxfer (LXFR) Posts Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. Luxfer had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $110.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Luxfer updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.83-1.83 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $546.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.09.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
