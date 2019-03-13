Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Hits $6.00 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Lunyr token can currently be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00066895 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr launched on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BigONE, BiteBTC, Liqui, YoBit, Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

