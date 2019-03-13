Lunia Capital LP Raises Position in First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Lunia Capital LP increased its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 2,384.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,843,667 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up 1.3% of Lunia Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lunia Capital LP owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,488,000 after buying an additional 130,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $268,162.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $360,145.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $61.50.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/lunia-capital-lp-raises-position-in-first-american-financial-corp-faf.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.