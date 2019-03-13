Lunia Capital LP Acquires 15,577,728 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Lunia Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2,163.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,577,728 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises approximately 3.6% of Lunia Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lunia Capital LP owned approximately 5.12% of LKQ worth $16,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,201,000 after buying an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,777,000 after purchasing an additional 646,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LKQ by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,938,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,070,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,075,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $189,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.25. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

