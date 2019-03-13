Lucara Diamond (LUC) PT Lowered to C$2.15

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.40 to C$2.15 in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lucara Diamond from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

LUC stock opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $654.61 million and a P/E ratio of 54.67. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$2.39.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.66 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lucara Diamond will post 0.100000005988024 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$40,247.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,247.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company operates in two segments, Karowe Mine, and Corporate and Other. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine, as well as two prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

