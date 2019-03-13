LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 204.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,357 shares during the period.

RFEU stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $70.02.

