LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (PSCC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 9,032.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 109,931 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

