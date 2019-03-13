LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $86,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $79.34.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 46.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,113 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $550,119.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,769,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Burton White sold 23,892 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,812 shares of company stock worth $11,923,323. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

