LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $50.98. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $654,547.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00382047 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.01697851 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00230132 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004846 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.