Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Holdings Lessened by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $59,775,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

LOW opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

