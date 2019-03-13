Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Monro Inc (MNRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Monro Inc has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $84.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.89 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Mccluski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $776,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,684.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,300. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-takes-position-in-monro-inc-mnro.html.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.