Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $772,000 Stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 313.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Equinix by 315.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451,649 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,152.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 364,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,813,000 after purchasing an additional 335,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,238,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,112,000 after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,925,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Equinix by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,057,000 after purchasing an additional 138,536 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $438.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $457.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.08.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total transaction of $478,829.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,513 shares of company stock worth $11,262,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/los-angeles-capital-management-equity-research-inc-has-772000-stake-in-equinix-inc-eqix.html.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.