Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in TechTarget Inc (TTGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of TechTarget as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 56.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,319,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 249,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 3,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $57,009.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,353.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,733.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,108.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases.

