Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,083,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842,269 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $63,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5,218.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,093,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,776 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of JEC stock opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 873 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $50,957.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,106 shares of company stock worth $1,783,892 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/lord-abbett-co-llc-reduces-stake-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.