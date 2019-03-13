Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.90 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $71,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Tower by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 51,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $8,448,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,296,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gustavo Lara sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $503,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,084 shares of company stock valued at $11,256,682. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.90 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-71-90-million-holdings-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.