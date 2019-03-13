Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $71.90 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 203.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Tower worth $71,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Tower by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.63.
NYSE:AMT opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $133.53 and a 1-year high of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.
Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.