Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $59.14 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 198,302 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $59,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,023,801 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.94.

Shares of LULU opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $164.79.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,914,928 shares of company stock valued at $414,622,960. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $59.14 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/lord-abbett-co-llc-has-59-14-million-position-in-lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu.html.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.