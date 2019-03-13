Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.
LOMA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 27,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.07.
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
