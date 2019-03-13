Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Receives $17.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Santander lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

LOMA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 27,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,920 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 121,084 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

