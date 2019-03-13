Live Stars (LIVE) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Live Stars (CURRENCY:LIVE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Live Stars has traded flat against the dollar. Live Stars has a total market cap of $99,984.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Live Stars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Live Stars token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.51 or 0.16467572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00046401 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001292 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Live Stars

LIVE is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Live Stars’ total supply is 54,722,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,830,941 tokens. Live Stars’ official Twitter account is @LiveStarsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Live Stars is medium.com/live-stars . The Reddit community for Live Stars is /r/LiveStarsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Live Stars is livestars.io

Live Stars Token Trading

Live Stars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Live Stars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Live Stars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Live Stars using one of the exchanges listed above.

