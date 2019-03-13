Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.13

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.13 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 42655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $4,199,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,970,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $12,736,400. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1,535.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

