Lincoln National Corp Sells 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,916,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,460,000 after buying an additional 2,048,754 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 399,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $111.25) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Sunday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares in the company, valued at $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $107.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

