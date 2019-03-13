Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 175.2% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 97.8% during the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $71.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

In other news, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $214,914.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/lido-advisors-llc-buys-3328-shares-of-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.