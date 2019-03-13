Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.63% of Liberty Property Trust worth $100,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4,088.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,448,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,389,804 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,793,000 after buying an additional 1,029,409 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,450,000 after buying an additional 597,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,920,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,237 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $291,579.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Michael T. Hagan sold 27,626 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 194,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,063 shares of company stock worth $1,700,007 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LPT shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

NYSE:LPT opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Liberty Property Trust has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.19 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 66.67% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from Liberty Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

