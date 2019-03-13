Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,779 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,667,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,267,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,060,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,266,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,577,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $22.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. BidaskClub raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

