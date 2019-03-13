LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Holdings Decreased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,002,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 665,322 shares during the period. LG Display makes up approximately 0.8% of LMR Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $16,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 48.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 62,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,496. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.76.

LPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of LG Display from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

