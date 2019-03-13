Levi Strauss & Co. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) expects to raise $550 million in an IPO on Thursday, March 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 36,700,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Levi Strauss & Co. generated $5.6 billion in revenue and $283.1 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $5.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan served as the underwriters for the IPO and BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC, Drexel Hamilton, Telsey Advisory Group and The Williams Capital Group were co-managers.

Levi Strauss & Co. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an iconic American company with a rich history of profitable growth, quality, innovation and corporate citizenship. Our story began in San Francisco, California in 1853 as a wholesale dry goods business. We invented the blue jean 20 years later. Today we design, market and sell products that include jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear and related accessories for men, women and children around the world under our Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. With $5.6 billion in net revenues and sales in more than 110 countries in fiscal year 2018, we are one of the world’s leading apparel companies with the Levi’s brand having the highest brand awareness in the denim bottoms category globally. “.

Levi Strauss & Co. was founded in 1953 and has 14400 employees. The company is located at 1155 Battery Street San Francisco, CA 94111, US and can be reached via phone at 415-501-6000 or on the web at http://www.levistrauss.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.