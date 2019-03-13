Lennox International (LII) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LII. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.73.

Shares of LII opened at $247.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $177.36 and a 12 month high of $250.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.97 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Kosel sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $31,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.48, for a total transaction of $1,940,044.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,831,872.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,592. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $127,000. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

