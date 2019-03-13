Lennar Co. (LEN) Position Increased by Delek Group Ltd.

Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 11.48.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Lennar had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lennar and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

