LendingClub Corp (LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). LendingClub posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $181.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush set a $4.00 price target on shares of LendingClub and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 15,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Williams sold 116,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter valued at about $16,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,608,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 16.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,001,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,153,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,949,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 3,259,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,964. LendingClub has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

