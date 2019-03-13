LEG Immobilien (LEG) PT Set at €110.00 by Baader Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on LEG. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €98.10 ($114.07) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €114.70 ($133.37) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Commerzbank set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.73 ($127.59).

Shares of LEG opened at €104.25 ($121.22) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

