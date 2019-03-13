Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mastercard by 14,925.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,931,000 after buying an additional 2,976,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 22,078.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,440,000 after buying an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $226.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $167.94 and a one year high of $228.50. The stock has a market cap of $233.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.45.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

