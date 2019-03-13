Lear Co. (LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the lowest is $5.07 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.24 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $23.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lear had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $214.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

In other Lear news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 18,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $2,947,990.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shari L. Burgess sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $653,026,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Lear by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 264,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.50. 631,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $206.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.

Lear announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

