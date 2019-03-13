Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Trading 8.8% Higher

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) shares traded up 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.23 ($0.03). 1,302,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.03).

About Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

