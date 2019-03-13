Lambda Achieves Market Cap of $9.09 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00388510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.01663698 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00227693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004905 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026046 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Huobi and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

