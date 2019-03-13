Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Holdings Lessened by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 464.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.07.

NYSE:LH opened at $151.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $152,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

