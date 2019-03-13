L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of FSTR opened at $18.03 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.11.
L.B. Foster Company Profile
L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.
