L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FSTR opened at $18.03 on Friday. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 4.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

