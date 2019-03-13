Korea Investment CORP Sells 83,100 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Edison International stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

