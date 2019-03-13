Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 883,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

NYSE CLR opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

