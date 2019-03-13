Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In related news, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $1,645,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $173,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wedbush set a $165.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $170.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $196.29.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/korea-investment-corp-increases-holdings-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.