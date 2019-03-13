Korea Investment CORP Has $8.47 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,298,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,969,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $184,040,000 after buying an additional 823,765 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,357,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after buying an additional 3,051,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,038,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,019,000 after buying an additional 1,071,738 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,634,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,551,000 after buying an additional 407,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,893,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,804,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 83,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,451,090.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,388,171 shares in the company, valued at $41,554,175.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ahmed Yahia sold 51,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,228,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,534,950 shares of company stock worth $830,906,191. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/13/korea-investment-corp-has-8-47-million-holdings-in-advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd.html.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.