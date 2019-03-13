Korea Fund, Inc. (KF) Holdings Trimmed by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Korea Fund worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Korea Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KF stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Korea Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $42.51.

About Korea Fund

Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-end and non-diversified management investment company, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software & services, metals & mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale & wireless telecommunications services.

