Komodo Price Reaches $1.08 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Komodo has a total market cap of $121.10 million and $42.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00027684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, HitBTC, Upbit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.01330769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00327383 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00147465 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017355 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00027195 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00002417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 112,244,832 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Crex24, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.