KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA-Tencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA-Tencor will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA-Tencor.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.92.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $727,913. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,609 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at $157,620,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,240,000 after buying an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 86.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,386,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,997,000 after buying an additional 643,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC opened at $116.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. KLA-Tencor has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $123.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

