Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Takes Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,911. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $90.42 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

In related news, VP William J. Walljasper sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $552,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

