Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 12,224 Shares of Hess Corp. (HES)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. 371,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,517. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

In other Hess news, insider John P. Rielly sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $149,029.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,758,917.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $296,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,041 shares of company stock worth $25,173,566 in the last ninety days. 12.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

