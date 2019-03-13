Kinneret Advisory LLC Invests $468,000 in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,562 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Illumina by 66,581.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,562,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total value of $36,544.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.87, for a total transaction of $903,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,082,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,526 shares of company stock worth $10,501,041 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $305.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.82 and a 52-week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.82.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

